Roy C. Spotti
July 18, 1914 - November 12, 2019
Roy C. Spotti, long-time resident of Hesperia, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 at the age of 105. Roy enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and loved to dance with his wife of 66 years. He enjoyed baseball (Dodgers and Angels) and taking cruises. Widowed at 92, he joined Hesperia Leisure League and met many new friends - still danced, played cards, Bunco, and truly loved life, family and great friends. Roy is survived by his two daughters Cheryl and Janice, their husbands Wes and Jerry, granddaughter Jennifer and great-granddaughter Gianna. Kern Hesperia Mortuary is handling the cremation.
Published in the Daily Press on Dec. 12, 2019