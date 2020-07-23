Sally Barrett Stoddard

July 18, 1956 - May 24, 2020



Sally Barrett Stoddard passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord on May 24th, 2020 in Torrey Pines, California. She was 63 years old, and is survived by her adoring husband of nearly 13 years, William Stoddard. She is also lovingly remembered by her three children, her four grandchildren, her two brothers, and her two furry children. She was born July 18th of 1956 in Pasadena, California, and was a southern California resident her whole life. She fought a valiant fight against Leukemia, and bore her illness with strength and grace until such time as she passed away. As per her wishes, Sally has been cremated. Her ashes will be spread off of the coast of Newport Beach, California on July 18th, 2020, in the location where her father's ashes were spread. Sally and her husband took great joy in traveling and were constantly planning their next adventure together. They were married aboard a cruise to Alaska, and have traveled the world together since then. William and Sally were especially fond of their annual travels up and down the California coast line. Sally will be remembered for her sharp wit and many acts of loving generosity; she was much loved by all who knew her. She was an active volunteer in the animal rescue field for many years, taking joy in placing at-risk animals in their forever homes. Sally also worked for much of her life as a Teacher's Aide in the High Desert (Victorville). She touched the lives and hearts of many of the students and staff that were fortunate enough to work with her. She was a Christian of strong faith and took much solace in the teachings of Jesus Christ. Sally will be greatly missed and sincerely mourned by her family and friends. She was a bright light that was taken too soon. We all take great comfort in knowing that she now resides in Heaven with her father, Steven; her mother, Roberta; her uncle, Tom; and the many pets she has loved through her whole life. Any time you wish to remember Sally's loving heart, you may feel connected to her by enjoying a walk along the beach or serving the needs of your local animal shelter.

