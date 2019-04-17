Samuel Leverne Salyer
December 29, 1959 - April 10, 2019
Samuel Salyer entered eternal peace April 10, 2019. He was born in Oklahoma and served in the Navy, he was a truck driver for many years. Sam is preceded in death by his parents Pricilla and John Salyer. He is survived by his wife Joanne of 39 years, along with many siblings, nieces and nephews. Sam will be deeply missed by many.
Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2019