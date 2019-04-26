Shirley Anne Arnhart
October 16, 1938 - April 5, 2019
Our beloved Shirley Anne Arnhart, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 at her home in Hesperia, CA. She is survived by her husband Clifford, a son Gary, and two daughters Deborah and Karan, along with nine grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on April 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Hilary's Episcopal Church located at 11305 Hesperia Rd., Hesperia, CA.
Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 27, 2019