Shirley Bigler

January 9, 1926 - June 22, 2020



Shirley Bigler, 94, passed away on June 22, 2020, at her home in Apple Valley. She was the wife of Donald Bigler. They shared 72 years of marriage together. Born in Delta, Utah, she was the daughter of Ray and Helen Tozer. They moved to Anaheim, California in 1928 where she grew up and attended Anaheim High School graduating in 1943. During the war years she worked in the Pentagon, Bolling Field and the Santa Ana Air Base. In 1948 she married Donald Bigler and they moved to Apple Valley in 1959. There they raised their family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was very involved with leadership and teaching the women and teenagers in her local area. In 1992 she and Don served a mission for the Church in the Sydney North Australia mission for a year and a half. After this, they served many years for the Church in both the Los Angeles and Redlands temples. Shirley was very involved in the schools through the PTA and also in politics through various organizations. She loved to learn, to read, to research family history and spend time with her family. The beach was her favorite place to be. She was a hard worker, reliable, fun loving, and left a legacy of love and good works to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Donald, her daughters Donne, Leslie and Kelly, her son Scott, Navajo foster son Roy Mexican, 18 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.

