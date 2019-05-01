Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mead Mortuary 36930 Irwin Road Barstow , CA 92311 (760)-256-5671 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Jo Cunningham

November 11, 1944 - April 22, 2019



Shirley Jo Cunningham, born November 11, 1944, passed away April 22, 2019. Shirley was born in El Dorado, Kansas and grew up in Cassoday, Kansas. She met the love of her life, Don Cunningham, as a pen pal. They were married shortly after in 1966. Upon Don's retirement from the US Navy, they made a home for their family in Barstow, California in 1977. They were active in the community with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Shirley was a employee of the DMV for 15 years. She always had a smile and kind word for everyone she met. She was not only a wife, daughter, and mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, sister, sister-in-law to her family, but a friend to anyone she met. She was a part of everyone's life and heart, and will be dearly missed by those she left behind. She is survived by her brother Ed Rohmeyer, daughter and son-in-law Deborah (Chad) Perry, Renee (Troy) Manshardt along with her grandchildren, Ashley, Jessup, Victoria, Kassandra, Brian, Melanie, Kyle, Francisco, and Isabelle. A Celebration of her life will held on May 4th at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Barstow, 1320 Barstow Road, Barstow, California. In lieu of flowers send donations to: Deborah Perry P.O. Box 3613 Helendale, California 92342





Published in the Daily Press from May 2 to May 4, 2019

