Sidney Anne McGregor

June 30, 1931 - December 23, 2019



Sidney Anne McGregor went to be with our Lord on December 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Sidney was born to Herbert and Alice Kudlich. She was raised in Palmerton, Pa. with her three sisters and a brother. Sidney received her nursing degree in 1952 at St. Lukes Hospital in Bethlehem, Pa. Sidney enlisted in the Navy and moved to California where she was a nurse at the Naval Hospital in San Diego. This is where she met Donald McGregor. They were soon married and started their long life together raising four children. Sidney and Donald were married on July 19th, 1959 and were by each other's side until Sidney's passing. In 1969 they would move the family to Laguna Hills, Ca. Sidney would work as the Head Nurse at Beverly Manor Convalescent Home where she was affectionately known as "Mac". Sidney stayed very busy raising her children and would always find time to manage a softball team for her daughters and shuttle her kids around to what ever they had going on. With any down time she could be found lounging in the pool with a good book. In 1988 Sidney and Donald moved to Victorville. She worked at Desert Knolls Convalescent Hospital for several years. After her retirement from nursing she started volunteering at Desert Valley Hospital. Sidney loved caring for others and had many lifelong friendships through her work. In July 2019 Sidney and Donald moved to Oceanside, Ca. to be closer to family. Sidney was loved by many, her smile and loving heart would brighten up any room. Sidney was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Alice Kudlich; sisters Alice Powers, Roxanne Mooney, and Marie Owens; brother Edgar Kudlich; and Sidney's son "Baby Boy" McGregor. Sidney is survived by her husband Donald McGregor. She was a loving mother to Debra Shelton (Guy) of Oracle, Az., Denise Peterson (Pete) of Elkhead, Or., Derek McGregor (Linda) of Vista, Ca., and Danette Miller (Dean) of Vista, Ca. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren Jennifer Hanussak, Jason Hanussak, Jaclyn Gauna, Cole and Bret Miller. Sidney was also looking forward to her first great-grandbaby due in June. Per her wishes, Sidney's ashes will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery at a later date. Published in the Daily Press on Feb. 15, 2020

