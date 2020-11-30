Sondra Agnes Wallic

April 27, 1940 - November 21, 2020

Sondra A. Wallic (Mackey) was born on April 27, 1940; the second of four daughters of Paul Mackey and Viola Mackey (Nichols) in Norwood, New York. She passed away quietly in her sleep in the early morning hours of November 21, 2020 in her son's house in Omaha, Nebraska after courageously battling a long illness. She was 80 years old.

After graduating for Norwood-Norfolk Central High School, Sondra (Mom, Gramma Sam, Sammie, and Wally to her many friends and family) enrolled in a correspondence course to become an airline reservationist. She then traveled to Kansas City, Missouri for formal classes, and then on to Denver, Colorado where she began her career with Frontier Airlines. And so began a life of travel and adventure as a travel agent that would take her to all 50 states and approximately 40 countries over the course of her lifetime.

She was married to John Phillip Warder in early 1960. They had four children together and divorced in 1973.

She met Frank Wallic in 1983 and they married in 1986. They shared almost 16 years of love and adventure in Indian Hills, Colorado before Frank passed away in 1999.

She met Justino Anglade in early January 2002 at a motor home rally in Indio, California. Yes, she traveled in her own motor home. After a whirlwind courtship, they married in early March of that year. They had over 18 years of loving union (and of course, more travel) in Victorville, California until her passing.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her oldest sister, Janice; and her son, John Phillip Warder, Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband, Justino; her beloved sisters, Joan Price and Shirley Pennington; her children: James Warder, Patricia Beagley, and Tierney Warder. Her grandchildren: Shane Warder, Kelly Bautista, Bradie Beagley-Reiner, Britni Beagley, Steil Beagley, Tyler Wegener, Justin Wegener, Hunter Warder, Spencer Warder, Jaden Warder, and Ashton Warder. And her great-grandchildren: Noah Bautista, Lillian Bautista, Micah Baustista, Jillian Warder, Owen Warder, and a soon to come, "Berber" Beagley-Reiner.

Interment will take place at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 9:15 AM PST.

A celebration of her wondrous life will take place at Bible Baptist Church, 12626 First Avenue, Victorville, California on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM PST.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store