Steven Hal Smith

August 20, 1949

September 7, 2019



Steven Hal Smith, 70, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away September 7, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, California on August 20, 1949 to Hall and Lillian (Rollick) Smith. Steve proudly served his country in the United States Navy. After his military service, he entered into construction where he eventually became the owner of 7 Star Construction in Lake Havasu. On September 23, 2006 Steve happily married Flip Brady and two families were joined. Steve loved being on the water boating and fishing. He was also a NASCAR fan and enjoyed going to races. Spending time with his family was always a priority. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. Steve is survived by his loving wife Flip; children, Marissa Washburn, Ashley Smith, Tianna Chrouser, Brandon Fredenburg, Eric Fredenburg, Case Chrouser, and Harley Chrouser; grandchildren, Amelia Chrouser, Abby Washburn, Levi Jones, Lincoln Smith, and Taylor Smith; and siblings, Lynda Demereck, Jolene Coy, and Scott Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10:00am at Covenant Church. A celebration of life will follow the service at Shugrues.

