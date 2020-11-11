1/1
Steven Robert Goggans
1954 - 2020
Steven Robert Goggans, 65 years old, peacefully departed this world on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in his home in Jackson, Ca. Steven was born on December 26, 1954, at George Air Force Base in Victorville, Ca. the son of Julian and Mary (Hogle) Goggans.
Steven graduated from Victor Valley High school, attended the University of La Verne for his bachelor's and Azusa Pacific University for his master's degree. He began teaching in Southern California. In 1997, Steven began teaching in the Amador Unified School District and worked at both Jackson Junior High and Amador High school as a special education teacher. Steven retired in 2020 marking 40 years as a teacher. Steven also coached football and baseball at several schools throughout California including Amador and Argonaut High schools. He was active in playing in the Sacramento Men's Senior Baseball League (SMSBL) playing through the 2019 season. In July of 2020, he was inducted into the SMSBL Hall of Fame. Steven was also involved in attending The Call Church in Pine Grove.
He is survived by his sons, Matt and Adam Goggans; sister, Karen Taylor, and half-brother, George Trumbull. Steven is preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence in 2006.
At the family's request, there will be a celebration of life held on December 12, 2020, 1:00pm at the Call Church in Pine Grove, Ca. Interment will take place at Amador Memorial Cemetery in Pioneer, Ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.

Published in Daily Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Call Church
