Steven Terri Nagy
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Terri Nagy.
August 2, 1952 - March 26, 2019
It is with great sadness that Steven Terri Nagy passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born in Los Angeles and resided in the Victor Valley for most of his life. He attended Irwin Elementary, Del Rey, VVJHS, VVHS and AVHS. Steve played baseball and football. Steve grew up with his family, who owned Sparky's Drive-In on Route 66. He was a talented musician, songwriter and member of local bands. He was known for his humor, love of music and charismatic charm! He worked at RCC and later became an entertainer playing venues in Reno and the Bay Area. Many will miss him. No memorial has been scheduled. His father, Clifford Nagy and younger brother, Bruce Nagy, preceded him in death. He leaves behind his mother Beatrice Ward, sisters Pat Teas and Mildred (Micky) Colvin, brothers Bob Harris, Cliff Nagy, Lonnie Caroon and step-sibilings Lee Caroon and Gwen Hudson. Those who wish to make a donation in his honor can contact Victor Valley Rescue Mission www.vvrescuemission.org Rest in peace, Steve. You are in our memories!
Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019