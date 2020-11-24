Susan Metts
Susan Pauline Metts peacefully left this world on November 13, 2020, at the age of 81 years, 1 month and 28 days. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in September of 1939 to Harold J. and Ida S. Miller. She lived in California all but seven and one half years of her life. In 1968, she moved to Phelan where she resided for forty eight years.
Susan attended Arcadia High School and Pasadena City College where she received her Associates Degree in Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Saint Mary's Desert Valley Hospital, in Labor and Delivery, for twenty eight years. She served as the Birthing Center Coordinator and for fourteen years she was a Lamaze Instructor. After retiring she was a hospital volunteer for several years and continued to give tours of the maternity area.
Susan loved being a nurse and loved caring for families during the birth of their baby. She had a great interest in gardening, nature and the Sierra Mountains, especially Yosemite National Park.
Until they are once again reunited, she leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law Jill and Vic Ruskoski and her beloved grandson Michael of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and many loving and caring cousins and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her soul mate and husband William T. Metts of Phelan.
We will miss her sparkling blue eyes, caring touch, sweet smile and most of all her love.
In lieu of a service and flowers, as was her desire, the family asks that a contribution be made in her memory to Yosemite Conservancy at 101 Montgomery Street, Suite 1700, San Francisco, CA, 94104 or online at yosemite.org
.
Floral Haven in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, handled the arrangements.