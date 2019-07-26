Tabitha Nicole Forgia
February 22, 1989 - July 14, 2019
Tabitha Nicole Forgia, 30 years old, of Hesperia, CA, entered eternal life on July 14, 2019 in Williams, AZ. She is survived by parents Dino and Paula, brothers Joshua and Daniel, niece Annabella, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, and an abundance of friends. Tab graduated from VVHS in 2007 and University of Phoenix with a Masters in Marriage, Family and Child Therapy in 2015. She dedicated her life to the service of children in need as a foster care social worker. Her gracious, loving heart and infectious smile brightened every room. Tab was a faithful member of Jubilee Community Church where a celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Published in the Daily Press on July 27, 2019