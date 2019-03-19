Thomas Burnett
March 9, 1953 - March 10, 2019
Thomas Burnett, 66, passed away March 10, 2019, leaving behind his wife Terry; children Justin, Amy, Katie, Matthew, Brianne, and Janie; step-daughter Heather; and 12 grandchildren. Thomas Burnett was born March 9th, 1953; and raised by his loving mother Ottavianna and father George E. Burnett in Alhambra, California. He was a man of his word. He enjoyed working hard and completing his tasks. He was a wonderful handyman and knew how to build a house from the ground up. He was very organized, everything had its place. He loved being with his kids and grandkids, happy to enjoy a simple BBQ with his family by his side. He always made an effort to ensure everyone's safety, he was awarded for his efforts in many ways. A speed limit sign was placed on his street in Hesperia to protect his neighbors due to his persistence and dedication to safety. Thom was truly a selfless man and a hero. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019