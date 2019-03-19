Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Burnett. View Sign

Thomas Burnett

March 9, 1953 - March 10, 2019



Thomas Burnett, 66, passed away March 10, 2019, leaving behind his wife Terry; children Justin, Amy, Katie, Matthew, Brianne, and Janie; step-daughter Heather; and 12 grandchildren. Thomas Burnett was born March 9th, 1953; and raised by his loving mother Ottavianna and father George E. Burnett in Alhambra, California. He was a man of his word. He enjoyed working hard and completing his tasks. He was a wonderful handyman and knew how to build a house from the ground up. He was very organized, everything had its place. He loved being with his kids and grandkids, happy to enjoy a simple BBQ with his family by his side. He always made an effort to ensure everyone's safety, he was awarded for his efforts in many ways. A speed limit sign was placed on his street in Hesperia to protect his neighbors due to his persistence and dedication to safety. Thom was truly a selfless man and a hero. He will be missed by all who knew him. Thomas BurnettMarch 9, 1953 - March 10, 2019Thomas Burnett, 66, passed away March 10, 2019, leaving behind his wife Terry; children Justin, Amy, Katie, Matthew, Brianne, and Janie; step-daughter Heather; and 12 grandchildren. Thomas Burnett was born March 9th, 1953; and raised by his loving mother Ottavianna and father George E. Burnett in Alhambra, California. He was a man of his word. He enjoyed working hard and completing his tasks. He was a wonderful handyman and knew how to build a house from the ground up. He was very organized, everything had its place. He loved being with his kids and grandkids, happy to enjoy a simple BBQ with his family by his side. He always made an effort to ensure everyone's safety, he was awarded for his efforts in many ways. A speed limit sign was placed on his street in Hesperia to protect his neighbors due to his persistence and dedication to safety. Thom was truly a selfless man and a hero. He will be missed by all who knew him. Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close