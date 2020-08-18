Thomas Duncan "Speedy" Gormley
February 15, 1942 - August 4, 2020
Thomas Duncan "Speedy" Gormley passed peacefully in the arms of his wife of 58 years Sylvia into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on August 4, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Thomas was born in Lockport, New York, on February 15, 1942. He was welcomed into this world by his grandfather, Peter R. Brady, whom he idolized his entire life. Tom grew up in the country; initially attended a one room school, Barker Central School; and eventually transitioned to Royalton Hartland High School in Middleport. As a teen, Tom and his lifelong buddies were quite the pranksters. Tom joined the Army, was injured and honorably discharged. Tom met Sylvia Swick and became engaged. He went to work at American Machine and Foundry (AMF) in Buffalo, New York, was laid off, and California beckoned. He landed in Santa Monica and got a job at Lockheed. AMF called him back and, since Sylvia would not fly to California, returned to Gasport. On September 8, 1962 they were married. In November of 1964 they welcomed their first child, Thomas into this world, and within 27 months, they welcomed their second and third children, Tamara and Timothy. Together with lots of blood, sweat, tears, and patience on Sylvia's part, Tom and Sylvia built Speedy Auto Service which they operated until 1980. In 1981, the family moved to the Dallas, Fort Worth area and subsequently moved to Victorville, CA in 1982. In Victorville, Tom continued his love for dealing in automobiles, tinkered with classic El Caminos, and became a real estate agent. Tom was actively involved as a Boy Scout leader, Cub Scout master, member of the Newfane Shooters Club, Charter President of the Wrights Corners Lions Club, and member of Victorville Lions and Lionesses. Tom was raised in the Newfane Masonic Lodge 947 in 1966. In Victorville, Tom was involved with Masonic Lodge 634, Scottish Right, and Apple Valley Shriners. Tom was the cherished husband of Sylvia, father of Tom and his wife Arlene, Tammy and her husband Greg, and Tim and his wife Dawn. A proud grandfather of Tyler and his wife Cendy, Samantha "Princess", Savannah "Peanut", William, and great-grandson Ryland. He is survived by his brother Gerald L. Gormley. Tom was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather Peter R. Brady, and mother-in-law Lucile E. Swick. Graveside services to be held on August 21, 2020 at Desert View Funeral Home, 11478 Amargosa Road, Victorville, CA, with Pastor Orlando Rivera officiating, along with a Masonic Service. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Victorville Lions, American Cancer Society
, or charity of choice
.