Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas "Harley Tom" Gallegos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Harley Tom" Gallegos

July 1, 2019



Thomas "Harley Tom" Gallegos, 67, passed away Monday, July 1st at his home in Dulzura. Tom was born and raised in Barstow CA where he graduated from John F. Kennedy High School. He had resided in Apple Valley CA for 15 years prior to Dulzura CA. Tom served in the US Navy from 1971 to 1975 stationed at Coronado Island, served in Vietnam war upon the USS Hancock. He worked at the Marine Corps Logistic Base for 25 years as a heavy mobile equipment mechanic working on land assault and all of the combat vehicles. Tom loved fishing, camping, hunting and riding his 2 Harley Davidson motorcycles. Loved his sister Teresa's cooking. He looked forward to his runs, River Runs, Poker Runs and Toys for Tots, concerts and having a cold one. He is survived by his wife Susan; daughters Michelle Garcia, Melissa Gallegos, Margarita Mareboina, Monica Gallegos and Mandy Sheriff; brothers Andrew and James; sister Teresa; 14 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Carman; brothers Juan and Paul, and sister Annie. Funeral ceremony will be held Friday, July 12 at 11:00 am at Sunset Hills Chapel. Burial to follow with military honors at Sunset Hills Memorial Park. Reception to follow on the Sunset Terrace at Sunset Hills. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to Sunset Hills Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to: Michelle Garcia via PayPal @ Thomas "Harley Tom" GallegosJuly 1, 2019Thomas "Harley Tom" Gallegos, 67, passed away Monday, July 1st at his home in Dulzura. Tom was born and raised in Barstow CA where he graduated from John F. Kennedy High School. He had resided in Apple Valley CA for 15 years prior to Dulzura CA. Tom served in the US Navy from 1971 to 1975 stationed at Coronado Island, served in Vietnam war upon the USS Hancock. He worked at the Marine Corps Logistic Base for 25 years as a heavy mobile equipment mechanic working on land assault and all of the combat vehicles. Tom loved fishing, camping, hunting and riding his 2 Harley Davidson motorcycles. Loved his sister Teresa's cooking. He looked forward to his runs, River Runs, Poker Runs and Toys for Tots, concerts and having a cold one. He is survived by his wife Susan; daughters Michelle Garcia, Melissa Gallegos, Margarita Mareboina, Monica Gallegos and Mandy Sheriff; brothers Andrew and James; sister Teresa; 14 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Carman; brothers Juan and Paul, and sister Annie. Funeral ceremony will be held Friday, July 12 at 11:00 am at Sunset Hills Chapel. Burial to follow with military honors at Sunset Hills Memorial Park. Reception to follow on the Sunset Terrace at Sunset Hills. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to Sunset Hills Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to: Michelle Garcia via PayPal @ [email protected] or (760-792-7401) or Venmo @ [email protected] or (760)792-7401. Thank you to all friends and family for all of your support, prayers and kind words in our family's time of need. Thank you to the White Cloud Singers for cooking and singing for our dad's last wishes. Thank you to the Harley Davidson Victorville Chapter for being there for dad's services. Thank you Beth and Gary for helping us with the local Vets Chapter for dad's services. Thank you Sunset Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary staff and personnel for making dad's service planning as easy as possible. Published in the Daily Press on July 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close