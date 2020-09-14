Thomas Batcha

July 8, 1950 - September 2, 2020



Thomas John Batcha, 70, passed away on September 2, 2020 at his Apple Valley, CA home surrounded by family following a short but fierce battle with throat cancer. Also known as Tom or Deacon, he was born July 8, 1950 to James Batcha and Helen Brown in Riverside, CA. The youngest of three, Deacon attended Rubidoux High School and Riverside Community College and met his future wife, Joyce Hardeman, along the way. The two were married in Searchlight, NV in 1980 after a decade of friendship, and welcomed a daughter, Sarah, in 1984. After high school, he hitchhiked across the U.S., living life to the fullest as a self-proclaimed hippie. Deacon took pride in his carpenter's eye and worked as an independent contractor in Riverside, CA, a volunteer forestry firefighter in Arizona and did construction in Colorado before eventually becoming a correctional officer in Tehachapi, CA. After being medically retired, the family moved to Oklahoma to be near Deacon's relatives before returning to California and residing in the High Desert until the time of his death. Deacon enjoyed spending time at Lake Mojave on the Nevada/Arizona border, exploring the New York Mountains in San Bernardino County and camping at Salt Creek in Dana Point. He also loved astronomy, gardening and the paranormal. He is remembered for his epic camp stories about "Moose-face Malone" and his sense of humor. Deacon is preceded in death by his parents James and Helen Batcha of Riverside, CA; his brother-in-law Dick Bruenecke of Paso Robles, CA; nephew Christian Bruenecke of Paso Robles, CA; and nephew-in-law Peter Robertshaw of San Diego, CA, along with his beloved dogs, Jackson and Shadow. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joyce Batcha of Apple Valley, CA; daughter Sarah Batcha and her boyfriend Jeff Galian of Corona, CA; brother Frank Batcha and his ex-wife Kim of Benicia, CA; brother Steve Batcha and his wife Patti of Riverside, CA; sister-in-law Jeanne Bruenecke of Paso Robles, CA; brother-in-law John Hardeman and his wife Rose of Sonoma, CA; niece Michelle Robertshaw and her children Riley and Liam of San Diego, CA; nephew Jason Batcha, his wife Kristi and their sons Brandon and Jacob of Riverside, CA; nephew Marco Batcha and his daughters Sophia and Charlotte of Benicia, CA; niece Catherine Batcha of Los Angeles, CA; nephew James Hardeman of Sonoma, CA; nephew Joseph Hardeman, his wife Katie and their son Henry of Sonoma, CA; along with numerous extended family and friends throughout the country, plus Louie the cat. Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of the person's choosing.

