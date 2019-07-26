Timber Anne Smith
Timber Anne left this earth on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in a tragic car accident. She had just turned 25 in June; way too young to leave us. She was a resident of Apple Valley for the last 20 years. Timber leavers her heartbroken mother Kimberly, father Glenn, brother Ian, sister Viviana, as well as a large loving family that stretched over 3 continents and 4 generations, and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 6:00pm at Sunset Hills Mortuary in Apple Valley, California. Please wear bright/happy summer colors, Timber didn't like depressing black funerals.
Published in the Daily Press from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019