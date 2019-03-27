Timothy Orill Crum
June 29, 1951 - March 15, 2019
Timothy Orill Crum, 67, passed away at home on March 15, 2019. He was born to Orill and Theresa Crum on June 29, 1951 in Flint, Michigan. His family moved to California when he was 5 years old. He worked as a Miner for Union Local 783 for 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs, and adored his grandchildren. He liked his Kansas City Chiefs, watching NASCAR, and loved nature. He is survived by his loving wife Vickie and children, Rachelle, Jenene, Suzanne, Shawna, Dawn, Amanda and Kyle, two amazing sisters, Nancy and Pam, 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Family and close friends will be having a private celebration of life. He will be deeply and forever missed.
Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 28, 2019