Travis Wayne

May 20, 1939 - August 17, 2019



Travis Wayne Smith, 80, of Bandera went home on August 17, 2019. He was born May 20, 1939 in Maypearl, Texas to Travis and Ona Brady Smith. He began his work life at the age of 8 as a newsie for the Fontana Herald. He worked ranches, orange groves, and countless jobs until joining the US Air Force. Travis received a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources from Saint Leo's College. Travis served during Vietnam and the Gulf War. He retired a Chief Master Sergeant after 30 years of service. When the Berlin Wall went up, he began his career and it came down at the end of his career. Travis married Linda Jane Wilson on August 30, 1969 in Northridge, CA. They lived all over the world and finally in Apple Valley, CA for over 30 years before retiring to Bandera, Texas. Travis enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and restoring his 1939 Chevy Coupe. He was a member of the Church of Christ and volunteered with the C of C Carpenters doing home repair and maintenance for the elderly. Travis was a member of the Aeronautics Club and the Gun Club. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Charles R. Smith. Travis is survived by his wife, Linda; children Randall Smith and wife Rachele, Lori Gordon and husband Mark, Travis John Smith and wife Heather, Keith E. Smith and wife Millie; and 9 grandchildren. Memorial service will be at 4pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Riverside Church of Christ, Kerrville. Interment service will be 4 pm, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Maypearl Cemetery, Maypearl, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Victor Valley Church of Christ Scholarship Fund, 13150 Sycamore St., Victorville, CA 92392 or vvchurchofchrist.org. Expressions of sympathy for the Smith family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wright's Funeral Parlor, Kerrville. Published in the Daily Press on Aug. 25, 2019

