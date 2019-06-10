Valintine M. Marques
January 1, 1932 - May 25, 2019
Val passed away in Arizona. He lived in Barstow for 52 years. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Peggy; sons Sonny (Julie), Manuel, Roger, and Robert Marquez; daughters Virginia Carrillo (Raul), Sherry Little (Charles), Cindy White (Barry), and Lisa McAllister (Mac). He had 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Joseph and daughters Nina Kent and Nancy James (Michael, living). Services will be at St. Joseph's Church in Barstow on Friday, June 21st; rosary at 10am and mass at 11am.
Published in the Daily Press on June 11, 2019