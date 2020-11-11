Verne William Griggs
Verne William Griggs passed away suddenly, and way too soon, on October 28th 2020.
Verne was born October 5, 1928 to Merle and Minerva Griggs. He was a older brother to Melvin and his wife Donna. He lived his early years in Kipp and Salina, Kansas. After high school, he served honorably in the United States Army stationed in Germany. He later met and married Monica Kohake. During that time he worked for Great Plains Insurance.
He was a loving father to Veronica, Tony and his wife Lisa and Angie and her husband John and Tammy and husband Jeff. Verne was a caring uncle to Kevin, Kim, Kay, Kent, and other nieces and nephews. After his marriage ended he moved to California and had a career with Santa Fe Railroad.
While he was in California he met and married Sharon Tucker. He was blessed with step-children Sharice and Alan. He was a grandfather to Rachel and step-grandfather to Sharon, Brianna and husband Jomonique, Brittany, Amanda and Jack. He thoroughly enjoyed playing with step-great-grandkids Jeremiah, Serenity, Abiah, and Matthias. He loved spending time with family and friends and was a big sports fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.
There will be a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to your favorite charity
on behalf of Verne.