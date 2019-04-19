Vickie Keller
|
February 25, 1960 - April 8, 2019
Vickie Reeves Keller, age 59, of Barstow, California passed away on April 8, 2019. She was born February 25, 1960 to the late Sonia and J. Paul Reeves in Arlington, Virginia. She is survived by her three children, son Adrian Baca and his wife Rachael, daughter Leah Keller and daughter Erica Keller and her fiancé Chris. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Katarina Baca, Brodie Counts, Liam Ouellette, Kassian Baca, Remi Counts, Kendall Ouellette and Harlie Counts as well as a number of other loving relatives and close friends. If you knew Vickie you knew what an exceptional mother and nana she was as she was always excited to talk about "her babies". Vickie worked for Barstow Unified School District for 16 years. She took pride in her job and was such a positive influence in so many lives. She was a natural caretaker and did so much for the people she loved, never asking for anything in return. Vickie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Rosita's restaurant in Barstow, California.
Published in the Daily Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019