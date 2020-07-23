Violet McClory-Lowery



Long-time resident Violet McClory-Lowery passed peacefully at home on July 10, 2020, onto her heavenly home. Preceded in death by her husband, Darrell J. Lowery; she is survived by daughter, Theresa Sides of Round Rock, TX, son, Timothy McClory of Oak Hills, CA, and grandchildren, Christie Byers of Round Rock, TX, Jake McClory of Huntington Beach, CA, Clint Parsley of Las Vegas, NV, and six great-grandchildren. Violet was the owner of Charlie's Barber Shop in Victorville for many years. She loved to fish. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Charter Hospice of Victorville. Violet was a private person and requested no services be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store