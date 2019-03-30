Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Virginia "Ginny" L. Clark

March 14, 1924 - March 18, 2019



Virginia (Ginny) Clark, 95, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, four days after accomplishing her final achievement of celebrating her 95th birthday. This monumental day was celebrated with family and friends and was how Ginny lived her life - in celebration. Ginny was born in Pasadena, California, and moved to Apple Valley in 1982 with her husband Jim. Ginny was a smart, vibrant woman, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved and cherished her family and friendships. She was a caring and giving person, who tirelessly worked at the Thrift Store and Apple Valley Senior Citizens Club, including serving as President, where she donated her time with much dedication, energy, and enthusiasm. She was married 55 years to her husband Jim and had three rambunctious boys, Jim, Ron, and Denny. There is a saying that there is a special place in heaven for the mother of boys - Ginny has taken her place. Ginny is survived by her son Ron Clark; son Denny (Ruby) Clark; grandchildren, Cari LaRosa, Gary (Darla) Clark, Wendy (Mark) Harris, Blaine Harris, Dena Bennaton, Vicki (Tim) Woods, Dave Whiteley, Tena (Blaine) Peterson, Tami Miller, John (Amie) Whiteley; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, oldest son Jim, grandson Dean, brother, sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life, or a party as Ginny would say, will be held April 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Apple Valley Senior Citizens Club, 13188 Central Road, Apple Valley, California 92307. Virginia "Ginny" L. ClarkMarch 14, 1924 - March 18, 2019Virginia (Ginny) Clark, 95, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, four days after accomplishing her final achievement of celebrating her 95th birthday. This monumental day was celebrated with family and friends and was how Ginny lived her life - in celebration. Ginny was born in Pasadena, California, and moved to Apple Valley in 1982 with her husband Jim. Ginny was a smart, vibrant woman, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved and cherished her family and friendships. She was a caring and giving person, who tirelessly worked at the Thrift Store and Apple Valley Senior Citizens Club, including serving as President, where she donated her time with much dedication, energy, and enthusiasm. She was married 55 years to her husband Jim and had three rambunctious boys, Jim, Ron, and Denny. There is a saying that there is a special place in heaven for the mother of boys - Ginny has taken her place. Ginny is survived by her son Ron Clark; son Denny (Ruby) Clark; grandchildren, Cari LaRosa, Gary (Darla) Clark, Wendy (Mark) Harris, Blaine Harris, Dena Bennaton, Vicki (Tim) Woods, Dave Whiteley, Tena (Blaine) Peterson, Tami Miller, John (Amie) Whiteley; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, oldest son Jim, grandson Dean, brother, sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life, or a party as Ginny would say, will be held April 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Apple Valley Senior Citizens Club, 13188 Central Road, Apple Valley, California 92307. Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close