Vivencio "Joe" Valdez, Jr.
November 12, 1952 - September 11, 2020
Joe was born in a small town in Bataan, Philippines to Vivencio and Nenita Valdez. He learned to speak Mandarin at Xavier School in the Philippines and graduated at the University of the Philippines with a degree in Physics. He eventually worked as an EDP auditor for Ticor Title Company in Los Angeles. He went on to obtain his Masters degree at the prestigious Claremont Graduate School and became a Certified Public Accountant soon after. He married Julia Warren and supported her in her journey to become an ophthalmologist. He was the administrator for Valdez Eye Center in Apple Valley for the past 15 years. Joe was an engaging, intelligent, and compassionate man with a great sense of humor and joie de vivre. He passed away peacefully after a brief but fierce battle against colon cancer. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He leaves behind his wife , Julia, and their three sons, Joseph, Michael, and Matthew, his sister Susette Soria, his sister-in-law Alma Valdez, and their families. In accordance with his wishes, and due to the COVID pandemic, there are no immediate plans for visitation nor memorial services for Joe. Cremation will be handled by Sunset Hills Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society
.