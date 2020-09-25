1/1
Vivencio "Joe" Valdez Jr.
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivencio "Joe"'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivencio "Joe" Valdez, Jr.
November 12, 1952 - September 11, 2020

Joe was born in a small town in Bataan, Philippines to Vivencio and Nenita Valdez. He learned to speak Mandarin at Xavier School in the Philippines and graduated at the University of the Philippines with a degree in Physics. He eventually worked as an EDP auditor for Ticor Title Company in Los Angeles. He went on to obtain his Masters degree at the prestigious Claremont Graduate School and became a Certified Public Accountant soon after. He married Julia Warren and supported her in her journey to become an ophthalmologist. He was the administrator for Valdez Eye Center in Apple Valley for the past 15 years. Joe was an engaging, intelligent, and compassionate man with a great sense of humor and joie de vivre. He passed away peacefully after a brief but fierce battle against colon cancer. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He leaves behind his wife , Julia, and their three sons, Joseph, Michael, and Matthew, his sister Susette Soria, his sister-in-law Alma Valdez, and their families. In accordance with his wishes, and due to the COVID pandemic, there are no immediate plans for visitation nor memorial services for Joe. Cremation will be handled by Sunset Hills Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved