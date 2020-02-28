Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace Dewey Linn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wallace Dewey Linn

February 19, 1939

February 1, 2020



Wallace "Wally" Linn lost his 2 year battle with multiple Myeloma at home with his wife Vicki and 3 of his children at his bedside in Apple Valley, California. He was born and reared in Mount Union, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from Captain Jack High School. He went on to attend Penn State College at Shippensburg and graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington in Seattle. He proudly served 6 years in the Marine Corps Reserves. He often quoted the phrase, "Once a Marine, always a Marine." He married his wife Vicki on May 15, 1970, and was looking forward to their 50th anniversary this May. He was a Real Estate Broker from 1969 to the present. He spent most of his business career as a banker, serving as Branch Manager and Senior Vice President. He was also President of an independent bank that he organized in Orange County. In 1975, Wally and Vicki sponsored a family of 5 Vietnamese refugees who lived with them for 6 months and became family: Thanh Nguyen, his wife Chuc and daughter CamTu (Christine), and Thanh's brothers, Trinh and Tung. They continue to have a close relationship to the present. As a Christian, he felt it was important to be involved and committed to helping the community. He served as Council Member and Mayor of La Palma, California, as well as President of the Orange County League of Cities. His public service included the Town of Apple Valley Business Development Representative, Field Representative for San Bernardino County Supervisor Brad Mitzelfelt and most recently as Field Representative for Congressman Paul Cook. He served on more than 20 non-profit Boards, sometimes as many as 10 at the same time. Some of his public service included Consumer Credit Counselors and radio talk show host in the 80's, "Let's Talk About Money with Wally Linn," on KBRT Los Angeles. He served as church Deacon and Elder and was on the board of the Police Athletic League in Apple Valley. During his 40 years in 4 different Kiwanis clubs, he served as President and earned Distinguished Past President Awards in 2 Clubs. He was given "The Spirit of Life Award" from the City of Hope and he was bestowed a "Doctorate of Humane Letters" from Mid-America Christian University for his humanitarian service. He felt honored to be Finance Chairman of the 1985 Billy Graham Crusade in Anaheim. He also served on the Board of the Christian Research Institute for his dear friend, Dr. Walter Martin, the Bible Answer Man. But the events that he committed years of his life to were the many Prayer Breakfasts and Luncheons he organized. Overall, he planned and raised funds for 18 Prayer Events with patriotic and inspirational speakers. He soon saw the opportunity to open the event up for high school students and used his business contacts to raise money to provide free tickets for them and to pay for the busses needed to transport them. The events quickly grew to have 1,000 in attendance with half the audience being students from the local high schools. The prayers for the community, the state, the country and the world were all delivered by student volunteers. Wally was preceded in death by his parents William Dewey and Ella Ester Linn, brother Merril and sister Kathryn Shope Boetger. Wally is survived by his wife Vicki; his children Lisa Linn, Faith and son-in-law Jason Dellacioppa, Joy Linn, and Charles Linn and daughter-in-law Rebekah Tardif; 5 grandchildren: Frank, twins Marie and Stephanie, Tyler and Bella; 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister Darlene Buckley. Wallace Dewey LinnFebruary 19, 1939February 1, 2020Wallace "Wally" Linn lost his 2 year battle with multiple Myeloma at home with his wife Vicki and 3 of his children at his bedside in Apple Valley, California. He was born and reared in Mount Union, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from Captain Jack High School. He went on to attend Penn State College at Shippensburg and graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington in Seattle. He proudly served 6 years in the Marine Corps Reserves. He often quoted the phrase, "Once a Marine, always a Marine." He married his wife Vicki on May 15, 1970, and was looking forward to their 50th anniversary this May. He was a Real Estate Broker from 1969 to the present. He spent most of his business career as a banker, serving as Branch Manager and Senior Vice President. He was also President of an independent bank that he organized in Orange County. In 1975, Wally and Vicki sponsored a family of 5 Vietnamese refugees who lived with them for 6 months and became family: Thanh Nguyen, his wife Chuc and daughter CamTu (Christine), and Thanh's brothers, Trinh and Tung. They continue to have a close relationship to the present. As a Christian, he felt it was important to be involved and committed to helping the community. He served as Council Member and Mayor of La Palma, California, as well as President of the Orange County League of Cities. His public service included the Town of Apple Valley Business Development Representative, Field Representative for San Bernardino County Supervisor Brad Mitzelfelt and most recently as Field Representative for Congressman Paul Cook. He served on more than 20 non-profit Boards, sometimes as many as 10 at the same time. Some of his public service included Consumer Credit Counselors and radio talk show host in the 80's, "Let's Talk About Money with Wally Linn," on KBRT Los Angeles. He served as church Deacon and Elder and was on the board of the Police Athletic League in Apple Valley. During his 40 years in 4 different Kiwanis clubs, he served as President and earned Distinguished Past President Awards in 2 Clubs. He was given "The Spirit of Life Award" from the City of Hope and he was bestowed a "Doctorate of Humane Letters" from Mid-America Christian University for his humanitarian service. He felt honored to be Finance Chairman of the 1985 Billy Graham Crusade in Anaheim. He also served on the Board of the Christian Research Institute for his dear friend, Dr. Walter Martin, the Bible Answer Man. But the events that he committed years of his life to were the many Prayer Breakfasts and Luncheons he organized. Overall, he planned and raised funds for 18 Prayer Events with patriotic and inspirational speakers. He soon saw the opportunity to open the event up for high school students and used his business contacts to raise money to provide free tickets for them and to pay for the busses needed to transport them. The events quickly grew to have 1,000 in attendance with half the audience being students from the local high schools. The prayers for the community, the state, the country and the world were all delivered by student volunteers. Wally was preceded in death by his parents William Dewey and Ella Ester Linn, brother Merril and sister Kathryn Shope Boetger. Wally is survived by his wife Vicki; his children Lisa Linn, Faith and son-in-law Jason Dellacioppa, Joy Linn, and Charles Linn and daughter-in-law Rebekah Tardif; 5 grandchildren: Frank, twins Marie and Stephanie, Tyler and Bella; 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister Darlene Buckley. Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close