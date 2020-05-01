Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Lea Rudd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Lea Rudd

December 28, 1940 - April 25, 2020



Wanda Lea Rudd was born December 28, 1940 in Santa Barbara, California. On April 25, 2020 at her home in Barstow, California, Wanda passed away of natural causes, with her family by her side. She was 79. Wanda is the daughter of Albert and Claudine DeRenobe. She has one surviving sister Claudette Bemish of Needles, California. She had two sisters, Joanne Aldene Chambers and Cynthia Rae DeRenobe Fuller, and one brother Daniel Albert DeRenobe who preceded her in passing. Wanda is also survived by her daughter Lynda Hilton and sons David Rudd, Roger Rudd, and five grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Wanda spent her last 20 years in Barstow, California and almost all prior years in Needles, California. She graduated in 1958 from Needles High School. Wanda loved to be a mom, dance, garden, tan and work. And she loved her bird Peaches. She worked hard raising three kids as a stay at home mother, and then transitioned to be a full-time worker in the restaurant business. She began working as a waitress, then assistant manager and then restaurant manager. Because of her small stature, big heart and playful anger, Wanda made a lasting impression on everyone she encountered. She is loved and missed by all. Published in the Daily Press on May 2, 2020

