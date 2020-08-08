1/1
Wayne William Hoppens
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne William Hoppens
1937 - 2020

Wayne Hoppens, 82, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, died July 4, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in Wichita, Kansas, and was a longtime resident of Three Rivers, Ca., and Barstow, Ca. Wayne was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1975. Wayne served as the Barstow Community Hospital administrator and the city's personnel director from 1976 to 1987. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; sons Darold "Hoppy" Hoppens; Brian Hoppens and wife, Maria; stepson Scott Wright and wife, Susie; daughter Linda Maestas and husband, Larry; and 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Rex Hoppens, and wife, Joanne Hoppens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Tulare County Chapter, 120 E. Murray St., Visalia, Ca. 93292. Services are private

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved