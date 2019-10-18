Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur Lee Maberry. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Church For Whosover Apple Valley , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbur Lee Maberry

December 1, 1934 - October 7, 2019



Wilbur "Will" Lee Maberry, eighty-four, husband of Judith "Judy" Robinson-Maberry and long-time resident of Apple Valley, California, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at his home in Apple Valley, California. Born December 1, 1934 in Avalon, Missouri, he was the son of the late Everette Maberry and Lela Wilbur Lee MaberryDecember 1, 1934 - October 7, 2019Wilbur "Will" Lee Maberry, eighty-four, husband of Judith "Judy" Robinson-Maberry and long-time resident of Apple Valley, California, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at his home in Apple Valley, California. Born December 1, 1934 in Avalon, Missouri, he was the son of the late Everette Maberry and Lela Smith . Will graduated from Trenton High School in Trenton, Missouri, and attended Long Beach City College in Long Beach, California. In his younger years he was active in the Boy Scouts, played the cornet in the high school band, and lettered on his high school football team. As an adult he was a hardworking man who took seriously his responsibility to provide for his wife and four children. In a career in the electric utility business spanning nearly sixty years, he worked over thirty years for Southern California Edison before retiring, then went on to work seven years for the city of Needles, and at Herman Weissker Incorporated before retiring for the last time. He was respected by the people he worked with and supervised through the years, being known as someone with a good appreciation for humor and a sense of fairness.Through the years Will enjoyed coaching, umpiring, and cheering his children on in youth soccer and baseball. He served at church by leading Royal Rangers, functioning faithfully on the church board and on the church-school board. These were the things that brought him satisfaction; taking care of his family, helping his children and the children of others by coaching, and serving in his house of worship. He is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Rosealee Hixon of Hesperia, Sherri Casares and her husband Armando of Cibolo,Texas; son George Maberry and his wife Aida of Fernley, Nevada; seven grandchildren: Barbara, Gabriel, Christian, Joe, Justine, George Jr., Elena, and eight great-grandchildren. Will was preceded in death by his parents Everette Maberry and Lela Smith, wife of sixty-four years Dorothy Elaine Maberry, son Samuel Maberry, and brother Frank Maberry. A long-time believer, Will's celebration of life will take place November 9, 2019, at 11:00a.m. at the Church For Whosover in Apple Valley, California. Published in the Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2019

