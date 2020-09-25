William Lester Blackburn

December 27, 1959 - September 12, 2020



William Lester Blackburn (Bill), 60, passed away on September 12, 2020 after battling cancer. Bill was born in Blythe, CA on December 27, 1959, to Harold and Nelda Blackburn. His family moved to Hesperia in 1962 where he resided until his passing. Bill was a self-employed electrical contractor. He established B & T Electric in 2001 along with his sons, Tim and Ryan. Prior to venturing out to his own business. Bill worked at Mesa Electric for many years. Those that knew Bill considered him to be an expert in his trade. Bill was giving, kind-hearted, humorous, honest and a faithful friend. He enjoyed riding his Harley with friends, building motors, hot rods, and especially tinkering with his El Camino. Bill is survived by his wife, Annette, his former wife, Joan Blackburn and their children, Tim (Jamie), Ryan (Tina), stepchildren, Cody (Ashley) Bevan, Katie (Jason) Holliday, 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, brother Chris, sisters Melinda and Brenda, nieces, nephews, and countless close friends in the community he called home. He leaves behind, Scott Hathorn and Danielle Alvarez whom he cared for as his own. Additionally, he will be missed by brothers of the motor cycle club of which he was a member for many years. Bill is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Gary, and granddaughter Faith Hawkins. A celebration of Bill's life will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Apple Valley with a reception to follow. Friends, family, and others who were touched by Bill, are invited to attend.

