William "Bill" Thomas Woods

On November 23, 2020 William "Bill" Thomas Woods passed away at the age of 80.

Bill was born on August 19th, 1940 in Ogdensburg, New York. He grew up in New York and joined the United States Army when he turned 18. He was stationed in Korea, after the war.

After his military service, he moved to Big Bear, California where he worked for the Power Company. This is where he met his future wife, Donna Wright. They married on April 4, 1965, had two daughters, and moved to Apple Valley, California where he owned his own construction and electrical businesses.

Bill truly had the gift of gab and was a friend to all. He was an avid gardener and collector of local artwork. He was adored in his community and was a good neighbor and citizen.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harald and Virginia Woods, and his siblings, Harald, Don, Theresa, and Barbara. He is survived by his wife, Donna Woods, and their children, Melissa Woods and Rebecca Trammell and his grandson and namesake, William Woods. In addition, he is survived by his siblings, Sharon, Doug, Joe, and Fred, along with dozens of nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store