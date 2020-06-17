Wilma Cureton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Cureton
July 8, 1937 - June 12, 2020

Wilma Cureton (Hayes) was born July 8, 1937 to William and Evelyn Hayes in California. She has been reunited with Lee, whom she married in 1957. She is survived by their son Scott, his spouse Peggy, their daughter Karen, her spouse Scott, 3 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Her family is at peace now that their loved one is at rest. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Church of The Valley in Apple Valley on June 19th at 2pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved