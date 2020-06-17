Wilma Cureton

July 8, 1937 - June 12, 2020



Wilma Cureton (Hayes) was born July 8, 1937 to William and Evelyn Hayes in California. She has been reunited with Lee, whom she married in 1957. She is survived by their son Scott, his spouse Peggy, their daughter Karen, her spouse Scott, 3 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Her family is at peace now that their loved one is at rest. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Church of The Valley in Apple Valley on June 19th at 2pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store