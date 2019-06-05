Wilma L. Walling
August 16, 1929 - June 1, 2019
Wilma L. Walling, 89, passed away Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at her home in Apple Valley surrounded by her daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter. Born August 16, 1929 in Donley County Texas, to Wallace C. Walling and Daisy Conner Walling, she and her family moved to California in 1933, with Wilma moving to the High Desert in 1972. Wilma was best known in the area for her time working as the director of public relations at Victor Valley Community Hospital in the mid-70's and for 15 years at the Desert Community United Way. She was a member of Soroptimist International and after her retirement from the United Way, she continued to volunteer in the community. At her request, no services are planned.
Published in the Daily Press from June 6 to June 7, 2019