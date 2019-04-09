Home

Abbie Getchell Obituary
Abbie was born on November 20, 1928 and passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019.

Abbie was a resident of Marshfield, Maine at the time of passing.

A 1946 graduate of Machias High School, she spent 1 ? years at Washington State Teacher's College before marrying her schoolmate Raymond Getchell in 1947.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Joan M. Getchell Memorial Scholarship c/o Head of Campus Office of UMM, 16 O'Brien Avenue, Machias, ME ATTN: Rose Mondville or an organization of your choice.
