Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home
1139 Main Street
Mount Desert, ME 04660
(207) 2443183
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Emmett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Emmett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adam Emmett Obituary
Adam was born on July 26, 1973 and passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Adam was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Though he spent some time studying Psychology at Adelphi University and Northeastern, A.J. found that he was drawn to more earthly and physical pursuits The summer after graduating from high school A.J. moved to Bar Harbor, Maine to live with his older brother. He worked for Acadia Bike & Kayak and at Acadia Outdoors.

Those who desire may make contributions in A.J.'s memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Maine and Friends of Acadia.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now