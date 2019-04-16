|
Adam was born on July 26, 1973 and passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Adam was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Though he spent some time studying Psychology at Adelphi University and Northeastern, A.J. found that he was drawn to more earthly and physical pursuits The summer after graduating from high school A.J. moved to Bar Harbor, Maine to live with his older brother. He worked for Acadia Bike & Kayak and at Acadia Outdoors.
Those who desire may make contributions in A.J.'s memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Maine and Friends of Acadia.