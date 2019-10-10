|
|
Agnes was born on February 11, 1921 and passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on October 22, 2019 between 10:00 and 11:00 AM at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, following visitation with Father Thomas Murphy officiating. Interment will be in St. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery in Lisbon.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O.Box 4067, Concord, NH 03302 or the Schleroderma Foundation at SF Tri-State, Inc., 59 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905 and for Nancy to the Best Friends Animal Society at bestfriends.org.