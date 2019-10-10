Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brackett Funeral Home
29 Federal St
Brunswick, ME 04011
(207) 725-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Strout-Harwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Anne Strout-Harwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Anne Strout-Harwood Obituary
Agnes was born on February 11, 1921 and passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on October 22, 2019 between 10:00 and 11:00 AM at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, following visitation with Father Thomas Murphy officiating. Interment will be in St. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery in Lisbon.

Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O.Box 4067, Concord, NH 03302 or the Schleroderma Foundation at SF Tri-State, Inc., 59 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905 and for Nancy to the Best Friends Animal Society at bestfriends.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now