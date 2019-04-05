Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookings-Smith
133 Center Street
Bangor, ME 04401
(207) 942-8815
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Dorr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Dorr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alan Dorr Obituary
Alan was born on March 14, 1941 and passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Alan was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Alan graduated from Hermon High School, Class of 1959, where he was a standout on the basketball and baseball teams and met his lifelong sweetheart, Sandra Conners, in the 9th grade.

In recognition of Alan's significant contributions to the local trail system, in 2013 they were honored with the Outstanding Private Landowners Award by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now