Alice M. Dyer Obituary
Alice was born on June 27, 1920 and passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Alice was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Calling hours will be at Brookings and Smith, 133 Center Street, Bangor, Friday February 15 from 4 to 7pm. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 16 at 1pm at the First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex Street, Bangor, reception immediately following. First Visitation When Friday, February 15th, 2019 4:00pm - 7:00pm Brookings-Smith, Bangor 133 Center Street Bangor, ME 04401 Text Me Directions Phone Number: Email Me Directions Get directions to the event directly to your inbox Additional Information Rev. Arlene M. Tully Co-Celebrant Chaplain Gail Januskiewicz First United Methodist Church, Bangor 703 Essex St. Bangor, ME Text Me Directions Phone Number: Email Me Directions Get directions to the event directly to your inbox Interment Information Fairmount Cemetery, Presque Isle Houlton Rd Presque Isle, ME Text Me Directions Phone Number: Email Me Directions Get directions to the event directly to your inbox Interment Extra Info Burial will be in the spring.
