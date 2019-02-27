|
Alice was born on June 27, 1920 and passed away in February 2019.
Alice was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Calling hours will be at Brookings and Smith, 133 Center Street, Bangor, Friday February 15 from 4 to 7pm. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 16 at 1pm at the First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex Street, Bangor, reception immediately following.