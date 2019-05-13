|
Alphena was born on April 14, 1939 and passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Alphena was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hamlin Rd., Hamlin. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private.