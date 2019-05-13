Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Resources
More Obituaries for Alphena Ouellette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alphena M. Ouellette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alphena M. Ouellette Obituary
Alphena was born on April 14, 1939 and passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Alphena was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hamlin Rd., Hamlin. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 118 High St., Van Buren. St. Joseph Catholic Church Hamlin Road Hamlin, ME 04785 Express your condolences with gifts sent to Alphena's memorial service View & Sign.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now