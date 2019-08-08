|
Alton was born on May 11, 1921 and passed away in August 2019.
Alton was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1942 and was very proud of being a World War II veteran, taking pride in being a member of the 81 st Wildcat Infantry Division, driving jeep for the major, seeing battle as a radio operator on Anguar Island in the Pacific, and crossing the equator four times by ship in 1944-45.
A memorial service will be conducted 1:00 pm Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Lary Funeral Home, 62 Summer Street, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426 on. After the service, burial with military honors will be held at the family lot in Lawn Cemetery, 56 Elm Street, Guilford, ME 04443.