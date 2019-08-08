Home

Alton Lendall Leighton

Alton Lendall Leighton Obituary
Alton was born on May 11, 1921 and passed away in August 2019.

Alton was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1942 and was very proud of being a World War II veteran, taking pride in being a member of the 81 st Wildcat Infantry Division, driving jeep for the major, seeing battle as a radio operator on Anguar Island in the Pacific, and crossing the equator four times by ship in 1944-45.

A memorial service will be conducted 1:00 pm Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Lary Funeral Home, 62 Summer Street, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426 on. After the service, burial with military honors will be held at the family lot in Lawn Cemetery, 56 Elm Street, Guilford, ME 04443.
