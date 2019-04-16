|
Amy was born on November 20, 1991 and passed away in April 2019.
Amy was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.
Amy was born November 20, 1991 in Montclair, CA, the daughter of James R. and Dianne Smallidge Chadbourne, and attended Wells Schools.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Pixel Fund, PO Box 653, Gorham, ME 04038 or to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43 West Kennebunk, ME 04094, in Amy's memory. Thursday, April 25th, 2019 | 3:00pm - 6:00pm