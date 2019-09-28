Home

Andrew S. Wilson


1951 - 2019
Andrew S. Wilson Obituary
Andrew was born on March 3, 1951 and passed away in September 2019.

Andy was a 1973 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, an avid sailor, lover of all things water, and enjoyed spending time at his home in Milbridge.

A private memorial service will be held to remember and celebrate Andy's life.

Contributions in memory of Andy may be made to Hospice & Community Care, Lancaster, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604, or to the Gateway Milbridge project, at http://www.milbridgetheater.org/ "Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing - absolutely nothing - half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats." ? Kenneth Grahame, The Wind in the Willows Andrew S. Wilson Death: 2019-09-18 Memorial Compliments of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Homes.
