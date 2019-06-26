|
Angela was born on February 17, 1932 and passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Angela was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Angela graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1950 and Maine General Hospital of Nursing as an R.N. in 1953.
Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday, June 28, at 10:15AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland.
Memorial contributions may be made in Angela's memory to the , Northern New England Region, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, Maine 04086-1240.