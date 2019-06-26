Home

Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:15 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
View Map
Angela M. Campbell Obituary
Angela was born on February 17, 1932 and passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Angela was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Angela graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1950 and Maine General Hospital of Nursing as an R.N. in 1953.

Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday, June 28, at 10:15AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland.

Memorial contributions may be made in Angela's memory to the , Northern New England Region, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, Maine 04086-1240.
