Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Sand Hill Cemetery
Sand Hill Road,
Somerville, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Philbrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Philbrick


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Philbrick Obituary
Angela was born on January 12, 1983 and passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Angela was a graduate of Erskine Academy of China and she received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Maine at Augusta.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 13th at 1 PM at Sand Hill Cemetery, Sand Hill Road, Somerville with Pastor Brian Richie, officiating. in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: The Angela Memorial Fund, c/o KV Federal Credit Union, 316 West River Rd., Augusta, ME, 04330.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now