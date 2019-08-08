|
Angela was born on January 12, 1983 and passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Angela was a graduate of Erskine Academy of China and she received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Maine at Augusta.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 13th at 1 PM at Sand Hill Cemetery, Sand Hill Road, Somerville with Pastor Brian Richie, officiating. in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: The Angela Memorial Fund, c/o KV Federal Credit Union, 316 West River Rd., Augusta, ME, 04330.