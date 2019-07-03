Home

Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Anne M. Cadorette

Anne M. Cadorette Obituary
Anne was born on February 28, 1958 and passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Anne was a resident of Lyman, California at the time of passing.

She was a graduate of Biddeford High School in the class of 1976 and attended the University of Southern Maine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anne may be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Route One, Falmouth, ME 04105.
