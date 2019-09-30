|
Annette was born on May 30, 1934 and passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.
She was educated locally, attending St. Joseph's School in Biddeford.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Philip's Church, 404 Goodwins Mills Rd., in Lyman, ME, with burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Biddeford. Visitation at the Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on October 2, 2019.