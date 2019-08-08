|
|
Ardith was born on September 21, 1936 and passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13th at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Winthrop Center Road (Route 135 South) in Winthrop. Interment will follow at East Readfield Cemetery in Readfield, ME.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of Maine, 122 State St., Augusta, ME 04330, Maine General Hospice, P.O. Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903 or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 66, Winthrop, ME 04364.