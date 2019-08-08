Home

Roberts Funeral Home
62 Bowdoin Street
Winthrop, ME 04364
(207) 377-8696
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
62 Bowdoin Street
Winthrop, ME 04364
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
Winthrop Center Road
Winthrop, ME
Ardith Roberta Hand


1936 - 2019
Ardith Roberta Hand Obituary
Ardith was born on September 21, 1936 and passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13th at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Winthrop Center Road (Route 135 South) in Winthrop. Interment will follow at East Readfield Cemetery in Readfield, ME.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of Maine, 122 State St., Augusta, ME 04330, Maine General Hospice, P.O. Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903 or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 66, Winthrop, ME 04364.
