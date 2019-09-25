Home

Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home
1139 Main Street
Mount Desert, ME 04660
(207) 2443183
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Tifereth Israel
1934 - 2019
Arthur Kohrman Obituary
Arthur was born on December 19, 1934 and passed away in September 2019.

After spending much of his childhood in Michigan City, Indiana and Chicago, where his love for the Chicago Cubs was born, he entered the University of Chicago at the age of 16, where he earned a Bachelor of Artsand Bachelor of Science.

After a tour of duty in the U.S. Air Force as chief of pediatrics for the American Air Force Base in Evreux, France, and two fellowships at Stanford University, he joined the pediatric faculty at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., where he became the associate dean of the new College of Human Medicine.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Arthur Kohrman's name to the MDI Hospital, PO Box 8, Bar Harbor, ME 04609 or the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Maine Chapter, 74 Gray Rd., Falmouth, ME 04105.
